Turnbull didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander continues to have a bumpy return from Tommy John surgery. Saturday's six strikeouts did tie Turnbull's season high, but he also served up multiple homers for the first time in seven starts, and he left the game on the hook for his fifth loss before the Tigers tied it up in the seventh inning. Turnbull will carry a 7.26 ERA and 24:15 K:BB through 31 innings into his next outing, which could come at home next weekend against the Mariners.