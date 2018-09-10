Turnbull will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull and fellow minor-league pitcher Matt Hall will join the Tigers for the stretch run after impressing on the farm. The 25-year-old righty posted a 3.92 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 133:46 K:BB across 23 starts across multiple minor-league levels. The Tigers are expected to transition to a six-man rotation for the final few weeks of the season, with either Turnbull or Hall entering the rotation.

