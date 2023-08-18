Turnbull (neck) will make his sixth and final rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Turnbull has been sidelined since May with a neck injury but can see the light at the end of the tunnel. He has not pitched well on his rehab assignment, though, particularly since moving up to Toledo where he holds a 7.82 ERA in three starts. It would not seem to be a given that Turnbull joins the Tigers' rotation once his rehab window expires.