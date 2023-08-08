Turnbull (neck) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull will be making his second straight appearance with Toledo after he made his first two rehab starts at High-A West Michigan. In his first outing at Triple-A on Friday, Turnbull covered 3.1 innings and tossed 56 pitches while giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk. After Wednesday's outing, Turnbull should be stretched out enough for something close to a normal starter's workload, but it's unclear if the Tigers will make room for him in the rotation. Before landing on the injured list in May with the neck injury, Turnbull compiled a 7.26 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in his seven starts with Detroit.