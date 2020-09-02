Turnbull (back) is starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Turnbull received some extra rest while dealing with a stiff back, but he'll be able to make his scheduled start in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The right-hander carries a 2.97 ERA and 1.32 ERA through 30.1 innings this year.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches better Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Bounced early in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Can't find plate in first loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Solid again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Next start coming Sunday•