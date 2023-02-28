Turnbull (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It will the first game action since June of 2021 for Turnbull, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has reportedly been impressive during throwing sessions this spring and will now get to test things out against live competition. He'll be under workload restrictions in 2023 but could be an interesting late-round fantasy target.
