Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Handed sixth loss
Turnbull (3-6) allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Sunday in a loss to the Indians.
Turnbull found trouble right from the start, surrendering a run in the first inning followed by three runs in the third and two more in the fourth. He would exit with a 6-0 deficit after hurling 92 pitches. The 26-year-old right-hander was unable to build off a quality start his last time out, but he still owns a solid 3.27 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 82.2 innings this season.
