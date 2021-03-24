Turnbull won't be available for the start of the regular season after the Tigers announced Wednesday that he will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull has been away from the Tigers since the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols and doesn't appear on track to rejoin the club before the end of camp, so Detroit won't be counting on him to fill a spot in the Opening Day rotation. Provided Turnbull isn't dealing with severe symptoms of the virus -- if he's even tested positive -- he likely won't miss extended time, though he still may need a week or two to get his arm reconditioned for starting duty once he clears all protocols. His absence to begin the season will open up a spot in the rotation for non-roster invitee Julio Teheran (back), who was informed Wednesday that he had made the team.