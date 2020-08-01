Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a win over the Reds on Friday.

Aside from the fifth inning when he allowed a pair of extra-base hits, Turnbull was excellent. He showcased a quality four-pitch mix with good command. Through two starts this season -- both against Cincinnati -- Turnbull has a 2.45 ERA and 1.91 FIP. He was a lot better last year than his 3-17 record would indicate, but this level of dominance so far is still quite surprising. The right-hander will look to keep it going next week in St. Louis.