Turnbull is getting more rotation and swings-and-misses on his slider so far this season versus last year, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Turnbull is generating a higher rpm on his slider this year and has made batters whiff on the pitch 63.2 percent of the time through two starts, which is up from 32.3 percent in 2019. The righty may not be able to sustain such success with the pitch, but it's clear he has confidence on the mound right now, and he'll look to build on his solid 2-0 record, 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.