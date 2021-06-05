Turnbull's initial diagnosis on his forearm injury has been positive, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Turnbull was removed from Friday's start against the White Sox due to right forearm tightness. He'll be further examined in the coming days, but manager A.J. Hinch is optimistic about the right-hander's status going forward. If Turnbull is available for his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mariners on Thursday.