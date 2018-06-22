Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Lands on DL
Turnbull was placed on the 7-day disabled list Friday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
The organization didn't reveal what type of injury Turnbull is dealing with at this time but he will be eligible to return next Friday. Over 13 starts with Double-A Erie this season, he's logged a 4.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.
More News
-
