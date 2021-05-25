Turnbull allowed three runs across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to Cleveland. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

Turnbull can be forgiven for not matching his last outing, when he tossed a no-hitter Tuesday against the Mariners. The righty was still solid and recorded his third straight quality start. In those three games, Turnbull has allowed just four earned runs across 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts, and he's lowered his ERA to 3.12 for the season. He'll look to keep it rolling in a tough matchup against the Yankees on Saturday.