Turnbull (neck) threw a 20-22 pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Turnbull's velocity was up a bit during the throwing session and he came out of it with no issues. The right-hander will have another live BP session next week and could be ready for a rehab assignment not long after that.
