Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in no-decision
Turnbull tossed six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Turnbull departed after his six stellar innings with a 2-0 lead, but the Royals promptly scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to saddle the righty with a no-decision. Run support has also hurt Turnbull, as he's allowed just three runs in his last two starts combined (11 innings pitched), but the Tigers scored a total of two runs in those games. As a result, the 26-year-old is carrying a 2.78 ERA though he only has a 3-5 record to show for it. Turnbull will look for some better luck in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against Cleveland.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will return for start Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...