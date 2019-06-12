Turnbull tossed six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Turnbull departed after his six stellar innings with a 2-0 lead, but the Royals promptly scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to saddle the righty with a no-decision. Run support has also hurt Turnbull, as he's allowed just three runs in his last two starts combined (11 innings pitched), but the Tigers scored a total of two runs in those games. As a result, the 26-year-old is carrying a 2.78 ERA though he only has a 3-5 record to show for it. Turnbull will look for some better luck in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against Cleveland.