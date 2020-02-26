Turnbull pitched two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He did not allow a hit or a walk, while striking out four.

Turnbull went 3-17 with a 4.61 ERA in 2019, but his 3.99 FIP and 22.3 K% suggest he was better than the first two numbers suggest. The 27-year-old logged 148.1 innings last year, or 132 more than he had at the MLB level in 2018, so he's still relatively inexperienced in the majors and could be primed for a step forward in 2020.