The Tigers transferred Turnbull (neck) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Turnbull landed on the 15-day injured list May 12 (retroactive to May 7) and has yet to resume throwing. The move to the 60-day IL will keep him out until closer to the All-Star break and open a spot on the 40-man roster for Nick Solak, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Friday.