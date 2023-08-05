Turnbull (neck) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The right-hander made a couple starts for High-A West Michigan, most recently covering three innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts. He's been cleared to jump up the ladder to Toledo, which leaves Turnbull just one step away from a return to the majors. Turnbull got off to a rough start in his return from Tommy John surgery (7.26 ERA), but he figures to get one last chance to prove himself in the Detroit rotation.