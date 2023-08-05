Turnbull (neck) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
The right-hander made a couple starts for High-A West Michigan, most recently covering three innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts. He's been cleared to jump up the ladder to Toledo, which leaves Turnbull just one step away from a return to the majors. Turnbull got off to a rough start in his return from Tommy John surgery (7.26 ERA), but he figures to get one last chance to prove himself in the Detroit rotation.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Works three innings Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in live BP•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Throws full bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Mound workout Saturday•