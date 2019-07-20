Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Moves to IL with back strain
The Tigers placed Turnbull on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an upper-back strain.
According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Turnbull picked up the injury while working out Friday, but it's not believed the setback is a major concern for the rookie. Manager Ron Gardenhire recently suggested that Turnbull's innings would be monitored more carefully in the second half anyway, so the IL move will at least have the benefit of meeting that goal. Gregory Soto was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Turnbull's spot on the active roster, but it's expected that Tyler Alexander will be recalled from Toledo to replace the righty in Detroit's rotation Sunday against the Blue Jays.
