Turnbull was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right shoulder fatigue.

Turnbull was removed from Thursday's start after two innings due to the shoulder fatigue and will require at least 10 days to get healthy. The 26-year-old already had an MRI come back clean, so he appears to have avoided any structural damage. Turnbull will have some additional time to recover since he won't the be able to be activated until after the All-Star break.