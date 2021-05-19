Turnbull (3-2) did not allow a hit, walked two and struck out nine across nine scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Mariners.

Turnbull threw 117 pitches to complete the no-hitter, the first for Detroit since 2011. He racked up nine strikeouts on 19 swinging strikes, but he generated the majority of his outs via groundballs. Turnbull had an inconsistent start to the season, though he has now turned in consecutive quality starts while facing the Royals and Mariners. He'll carry a 2.88 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 34.1 innings into his next start, which is currently projected to come Monday against Cleveland.