Turnbull (forearm) will likely start a throwing program this week. Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
This comes as positive news for Turnbull, who posted a 2.88 ERA in nine starts before landing on the injured list June 5 with a right forearm strain. Having been sidelined a few weeks, the righty will likely require a rehab assignment after completing the throwing program, so his return to the Tigers won't be occurring too soon.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: No structural damage to forearm•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Initial results encouraging•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with right forearm injury•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Secures fourth win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Logs quality start in no-decision•