Turnbull (forearm) will likely start a throwing program this week. Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

This comes as positive news for Turnbull, who posted a 2.88 ERA in nine starts before landing on the injured list June 5 with a right forearm strain. Having been sidelined a few weeks, the righty will likely require a rehab assignment after completing the throwing program, so his return to the Tigers won't be occurring too soon.

More News