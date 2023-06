Turnbull (neck) is on track to begin a throwing program next week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Turnbull has been limited to strength and conditioning work since he went on the major-league IL in early May due to a neck injury, but he's about ready to take a big step. The 30-year-old right-hander had originally been optioned to Triple-A Toledo before the injury was revealed, so he might be in for a lengthy minor-league rehab stint.