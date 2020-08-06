Turnbull is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After its four-game series with the Cardinals to begin the week was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, the Tigers will reorder their pitching schedule heading into the weekend set in Pittsburgh. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire will roll out his top three starters in the series, with Matthew Boyd and Ivan Nova going Friday and Saturday, respectively, before Turnbull takes the hill for the finale.