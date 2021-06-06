Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Turnbull's right forearm is structurally sound after the 28-year-old underwent further medical evaluations, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "It's muscular in nature," Hinch said of Turnbull's injury. "He does have inflammation he's got to deal with, but we were very happy with the initial diagnosis."

The Tigers placed Turnbull on the injured list Saturday with right forearm tightness, a diagnosis he received after being pulled from his start one day earlier. Fortunately for Turnbull, he appears to have avoided a strain of the forearm, and he should be able to treat his injury through rest and rehab while he waits for the inflammation to subside. He remains without a definitive timeline for a return, but one should begin to come into focus once he's cleared to start a throwing program.