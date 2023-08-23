Turnbull (neck) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Turnbull made his sixth and final rehab appearance but the results weren't impressive. Across his last two outings, he's allowed nine earned runs across 8.2 innings, though he has maintained a 10:3 K:BB in that span. Given those results, it's possible that the Tigers opt to activate Turnbull and then option him to Toledo with the hopes that he can regain his top form.