Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Officially makes roster
Turnbull has made the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Turnbull's role hasn't been officially confirmed, but it appears that he's in line to be the Tigers' fifth starter. The job is well-earned, as Turnbull finished spring with a 1.80 ERA and a 15:3 K:BB in 15 innings. The 26-year-old made three starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season, recording a 6.06 ERA, though his underlying numbers (a 21.7 percent strikeout rate and a 5.8 percent walk rate) hinted at a brighter future.
