Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Turnbull is out due to health and safety protocols, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear how long Turnbull will be away from the team, but his absence will presumably affect his throwing program, and Stavenhagen suggests it "could potentially throw a wrench in (the) plans for the Opening Day rotation."
