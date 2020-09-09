Turnbull (4-2) earned the win over Milwaukee on Tuesday, pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Turnbull struggled with his command again Tuesday -- he has now allowed at least three walks in five straight games -- but was able to keep the Brewers off the scoreboard by limiting them to three hits. The right-hander exited after six innings having thrown 88 pitches (53 strikes). Aside from issuing too many free passes, Turnbull has been mostly effective this season, posting a 3.32 ERA and limiting opponents to 28 hits over 40.2 innings. He'll seek his fifth win on the road against the White Sox on Sunday.