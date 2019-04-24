Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Picks up win in nightcap
Turnbull (1-2) tossed five scoreless innings to grab the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. He gave up three hits and four walks, while striking out two.
Taking on the Red Sox at Fenway Park is no easy task, but Turnbull was up for it. The righty didn't dominate, as he needed 94 pitches to get through five innings and he struck out just the two hitters, but he was able to effectively scatter baserunners and not give up any extra-base hits. Turnbull will take a stellar 2.77 into his next start, which isn't expected to come until May 4 as the Tigers look to get their rotation lined up following the doubleheader.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Tabbed for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Suffers short outing•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Punches out 10•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss versus Toronto•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will open the season third•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran