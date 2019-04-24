Turnbull (1-2) tossed five scoreless innings to grab the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. He gave up three hits and four walks, while striking out two.

Taking on the Red Sox at Fenway Park is no easy task, but Turnbull was up for it. The righty didn't dominate, as he needed 94 pitches to get through five innings and he struck out just the two hitters, but he was able to effectively scatter baserunners and not give up any extra-base hits. Turnbull will take a stellar 2.77 into his next start, which isn't expected to come until May 4 as the Tigers look to get their rotation lined up following the doubleheader.