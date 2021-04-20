Detroit manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Turnbull (COVID-19 injured list) will be piggybacked by Tarik Skubal in his first start of the season Wednesday against the Pirates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "[Turnbull is] not built up all the way to that five-to-six innings, 75-to-85 pitch count, so we'll see what he can give us," Hinch said.

The Tigers plan to officially activate Turnbull on Wednesday after he was placed on the IL prior to Opening Day after testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. Though Turnbull has since recovered from the virus, the Tigers plan to ease him back into the mix in his 2021 debut, so Skubal stands to cover the bulk of the innings once the former exits. Hinch suggested that Detroit could eventually deploy a six-man rotation that includes Skubal, so Turnbull may not be subject to any tandem starts/piggyback outings beyond Wednesday.