Turnbull (3-2) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed three hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Turnbull narrowly missed his first quality start since Aug. 9, but it was an encouraging effort for the righty after allowing six earned runs across 6.2 innings in his last two outings. Turnbull walked four batters in each of those previous two games, and he still lacked great command Tuesday with the three free passes, but he was able to work around them. He'll take a strong 2.97 ERA into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled for Sunday against Minnesota.