Turnbull (1-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits across six innings and took the loss Monday against the Royals. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

A two-run home run by Carlos Santana in the third inning accounted for most of the Kansas City offense, and Turnbull was otherwise solid as he picked up his first quality start of the season but also his first loss as the Tigers only mustered two runs. Through two appearances, the righty has a 3.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 11 innings. He'll look to keep pitching well in a tricky matchup Saturday against the Yankees on the road.