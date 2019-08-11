Turnbull (3-10) allowed just two runs on three hits and a walk across six innings but was saddled with the loss in Saturday's game against the Royals. He struck out three.

Turnbull pitched well enough to win, but the Detroit offense was lackluster in a 7-0 loss. The righty has a solid 3.68 ERA, though the lack of consistent run support has led to the disappointing 3-10 record. Nonetheless, Turnbull has had a good season and should remain in the rebuilding team's plans moving forward. The Tigers did announce recently that they plan to limit Turnbull's innings the rest of the way, so his fantasy value could take a hit. As of now, he's scheduled to take the hill again Friday against the Rays.