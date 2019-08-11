Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well but takes loss
Turnbull (3-10) allowed just two runs on three hits and a walk across six innings but was saddled with the loss in Saturday's game against the Royals. He struck out three.
Turnbull pitched well enough to win, but the Detroit offense was lackluster in a 7-0 loss. The righty has a solid 3.68 ERA, though the lack of consistent run support has led to the disappointing 3-10 record. Nonetheless, Turnbull has had a good season and should remain in the rebuilding team's plans moving forward. The Tigers did announce recently that they plan to limit Turnbull's innings the rest of the way, so his fantasy value could take a hit. As of now, he's scheduled to take the hill again Friday against the Rays.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Approaching innings limit•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Early exit in return from IL•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Returning Monday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Making one more rehab start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Rehab stint on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...