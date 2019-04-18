Turnbull allowed just one unearned run over six innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates. He gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Turnbull turned in his best outing of the season and his second quality start in four turns through the rotation. The 26-year-old righty now has a solid 3.43 ERA, and with the news that Matt Moore (knee) will be out for the rest of the season, Turnbull should have no problem holding onto a starting gig on a thin Detroit staff. He lines up to take the mound again Monday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.