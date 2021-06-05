Turnbull was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Saturday.

Turnbull sustained his injury during Friday's start against the White Sox and was removed after just four innings. Manager A.J. Hinch was encouraged by the right-hander's initial test results and said that the issue appears to be muscular rather than structural. Right-hander Bryan Garcia was called up in a corresponding move, and the Tigers haven't yet announced who will take Turnbull's place in the rotation while he's sidelined.