Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Posts quality start in loss
Turnbull (3-9) gave up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three through six innings to take the loss against the Indians on Wednesday.
Turnbull gave up two runs in the third inning but limited the damage until he gave up a leadoff double in the seventh inning that ended his outing. This was a welcome sight for Turnbull as he hadn't delivered a quality start since June 11. The 26-year-old has a 3.65 ERA with an 8 K/9 and a 3.5 BB/9 through 19 starts this season. Turnbull will make his next start Tuesday against the Phillies at Comerica Park.
