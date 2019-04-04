Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Punches out 10
Turnbull allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out 10 and walking two across six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Thursday.
The 26-year-old followed up his rough first start with a masterful performance, producing 15 swinging strikes Monday. That, along with keeping the ball in the park, helped him limit the Royals' damage despite nine baserunners (one reached on an error). Turnbull is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 11.0 innings over two starts this season. Next up is likely a date with the Indians.
