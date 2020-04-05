Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Records stellar spring
Turnbull finished Grapefruit League play with a minuscule 0.82 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 11 innings of work.
Turnbull had a similarly strong spring a year ago, then went on to post a 4.61 ERA across 30 regular-season starts, though his 3.99 FIP suggests that he was victim to a little bad luck. The 27-year-old is locked in as Detroit's No. 2 starter and could take a big step forward in his second full season in the majors, whenever it is able to begin.
