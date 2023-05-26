Turnbull (neck) has yet to resume throwing, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Multiple MRI scans have shown that Turnbull's neck has been healing, just very slowly. He's scheduled for another MRI in two weeks, at which point the Tigers will re-evaluate the situation and determine whether or not he can begin a throwing program. Turnbull has been on the IL with neck discomfort since May 12.
