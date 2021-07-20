Turnbull (forearm) will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of 2021, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The righty's injury was initially diagnosed as a forearm strain, but it turned out to be a torn UCL. Turnbull was enjoying a career-best campaign before going on the IL, starting nine games and posting a 2.88 ERA in 50 innings. He also threw a no-hitter, of course. Turnbull's 2022 season is in doubt as well, with the best-case scenario having him back with the Tigers late in the year. Once healthy, the 28-year-old figures to rejoin Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning as the foundation of Detroit's promising young rotation.