Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Returning Monday
Turnbull (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Turnbull was expected to make one more rehab outing before being reinstated, though it appears the Tigers have changed their plans for the right-hander. He's been on the shelf since July 20 due to an upper-back strain. Eduardo Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.
