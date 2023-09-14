Turnbull (toe) is listed as Thursday's scheduled starter for Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Turnbull hasn't pitched in more than three weeks because of a cracked toenail but appears ready to give it a go Thursday. It's been a lost season for the right-hander, as injuries have limited Turnbull to 52.1 innings and he's struggled both in the majors (7.26 ERA) and minors (6.75 ERA).