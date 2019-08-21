Turnbull (3-12) allowed five runs on six hits over three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros. He walked three and struck out three.

Pitching against a tough Houston lineup at Minute Maid Park is no easy feat, and Turnbull struggled from the start, allowing five runs in the first two innings. The righty has slowed down a bit over his last 10 appearances, posting a 5.73 ERA across 44 innings as his season ERA has climbed to 4.05. Turnbull faces another tall task in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Twins on the road.