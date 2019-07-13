Turnbull didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Royals, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out one.

Making his return to the rotation from a bout of shoulder fatigue, Turnbull didn't appear to have been helped much by his time off, throwing 32 of 56 pitches for strikes before making a quick exit. The right-hander will carry a 3.59 ERA and 85:37 K:BB through 92.2 innings into his next start Wednesday in Cleveland.