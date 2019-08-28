Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Saddled with 13th loss
Turnbull (3-13) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against Cleveland. He walked two and struck out three.
Turnbull allowed three quick runs in the first inning, and while he pitched better from there, he couldn't avoid loss No. 13 as Cleveland romped over the Tigers, 10-1. The righty has been serviceable with a 4.18 ERA this season, though a lethargic Detroit offense has greatly reduced his margin for error. Turnbull will look for his first win since May when he takes the mound again Sunday against the Twins.
