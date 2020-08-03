Turnbull will not make his scheduled start Thursday against St. Louis as the series has been postponed due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

St. Louis has decided against traveling to Detroit this week with 13 members of the Cardinals organization testing positive for the virus. Turnbull was lined up to pitch in the fourth game of the series Thursday but will likely bump back to sometime during a weekend series in Pittsburgh. The Tigers have yet to formally announce their rotation plans.