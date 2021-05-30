Turnbull (4-2) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

The right-hander continued his recent run of strong pitching, picking up his third win in his past four outings and narrowly missing his fourth straight quality start. He threw 62 of 100 pitches for strikes while inducing 13 swings-and-misses. Turnbull has allowed one or zero runs three times in his past four games, lowering his overall ERA to 2.93 on the season. He'll look to keep the momentum going in his next start, which is expected to take place in Chicago against the White Sox next weekend.