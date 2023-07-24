Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Turnbull (neck) will make rehab starts Tuesday and Sunday with High-A West Michigan, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull has been facing live hitters for more than a week and will now begin the process of getting stretched back out while he heads out of the farm for a pair of rehab starts. The right-hander has been sidelined since early May with a neck injury, so he'll likely be in store for a relatively slow buildup. He's expected to cover two innings Tuesday and three Sunday before likely moving his rehab assignment to Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo the following week. Prior to being shelved, Turnbull compiled a 7.26 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in seven starts with Detroit and had been optioned to Triple-A, so he won't be guaranteed a spot in the big-league rotation once he's formally activated from the 60-day injured list.