Turnbull (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list and start Wednesday against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said there was a "definite chance" the 28-year-old makes his season debut versus Pittsburgh, and the right-hander is now penciled in to start Wednesday. Turnbull missed the start of spring training due to the COVID-19 protocols and has been building up his stamina since reporting in early April, but could still face some limitations in his first start of the season.